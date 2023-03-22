First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXL – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 25,410 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the previous session’s volume of 36,569 shares.The stock last traded at $101.87 and had previously closed at $101.46.

First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 1.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund by 1.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 276,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,987,000 after purchasing an additional 5,091 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 166,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,255,000 after acquiring an additional 61,192 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund by 1.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 142,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398 shares during the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 134,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,783,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060 shares during the last quarter.

About First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Technology Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

