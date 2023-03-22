Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) PT Raised to $225.00

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Citigroup from $220.00 to $225.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.73% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FIVE. BNP Paribas raised Five Below from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Five Below from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target (up previously from $180.00) on shares of Five Below in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Five Below in a report on Friday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.13.

NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $199.59 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.15. Five Below has a 52-week low of $109.49 and a 52-week high of $212.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $198.37 and a 200 day moving average of $169.57.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The specialty retailer reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.07. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Five Below had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Five Below will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Five Below news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total transaction of $718,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,704,541.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Five Below by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 123,889 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,056,000 after buying an additional 18,502 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 2nd quarter worth $231,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 10,652 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 3rd quarter worth $519,000.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

