Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.059 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.4% per year over the last three years.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Stock Performance

PFD stock opened at $10.53 on Wednesday. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $14.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.41.

Institutional Trading of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund

About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 109.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 13,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $154,000.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.

