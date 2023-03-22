FlatQube Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2,048.94 (QUBE)

FlatQube (QUBE) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. Over the last seven days, FlatQube has traded down 20.8% against the US dollar. FlatQube has a total market capitalization of $41.41 million and approximately $2,048.94 worth of FlatQube was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FlatQube token can now be purchased for $1.84 or 0.00006785 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About FlatQube

FlatQube’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,937,900 tokens. FlatQube’s official website is flatqube.io. FlatQube’s official Twitter account is @flatqube and its Facebook page is accessible here. FlatQube’s official message board is flatqube.medium.com.

Buying and Selling FlatQube

According to CryptoCompare, “FlatQube (QUBE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Everscale platform. FlatQube has a current supply of 2,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FlatQube is 1.86548076 USD and is down -1.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $3,226.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flatqube.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlatQube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FlatQube should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FlatQube using one of the exchanges listed above.

