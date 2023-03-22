Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Flexsteel Industries from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

Flexsteel Industries Price Performance

Shares of Flexsteel Industries stock opened at $21.80 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Flexsteel Industries has a 1-year low of $13.46 and a 1-year high of $23.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.62.

Flexsteel Industries Dividend Announcement

Flexsteel Industries ( NASDAQ:FLXS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $93.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.10 million. Flexsteel Industries had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 6.34%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Flexsteel Industries will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. Flexsteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Flexsteel Industries

In other Flexsteel Industries news, VP Timothy Patrick Newlin sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flexsteel Industries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 90.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 109.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $183,000. Institutional investors own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

About Flexsteel Industries

Flexsteel Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, import, and marketing of residential and commercial upholstered, and wood furniture products. Its products include sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining and rocker-reclining chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs, and bedroom furniture.

