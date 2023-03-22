Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) versus Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Critical Survey

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) and Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Fiserv has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Flywire has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Fiserv and Flywire, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fiserv 1 7 13 0 2.57 Flywire 0 1 7 1 3.00

Valuation and Earnings

Fiserv presently has a consensus target price of $127.14, suggesting a potential upside of 12.47%. Flywire has a consensus target price of $31.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9.50%. Given Fiserv’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Fiserv is more favorable than Flywire.

This table compares Fiserv and Flywire’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fiserv $17.74 billion 4.00 $2.53 billion $3.92 28.84 Flywire $289.38 million 10.76 -$39.35 million ($0.37) -76.51

Fiserv has higher revenue and earnings than Flywire. Flywire is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fiserv, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.8% of Fiserv shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.1% of Flywire shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Fiserv shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 37.5% of Flywire shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Fiserv and Flywire’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fiserv 14.26% 13.32% 5.39% Flywire -13.88% -8.31% -6.23%

Summary

Fiserv beats Flywire on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc. engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment offers technology solutions needed to run operations, including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts. The Payments and Network segment includes the provision of services to financial institutions and corporate clients with products and services required to process digital payment transactions. The company was founded by Leslie M. Muma and George D. Dalton on July 31, 1984 and is headquartered in Brookfield, WI.

About Flywire

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly. It serves education, healthcare, travel, and business to business organizations. Flywire Corporation was formerly known as peerTransfer Corporation and changed its name to Flywire Corporation in December 2016. Flywire Corporation was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

