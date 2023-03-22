FMQQ The Next Frontier Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:FMQQ) Trading Down 1%

FMQQ The Next Frontier Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:FMQQ – Get Rating) shares dropped 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.80 and last traded at $9.80. Approximately 4,739 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 11,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.90.

FMQQ The Next Frontier Internet & Ecommerce ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.31.

Institutional Trading of FMQQ The Next Frontier Internet & Ecommerce ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FMQQ. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of FMQQ The Next Frontier Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 179.1% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 76,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 48,796 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FMQQ The Next Frontier Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the second quarter worth $186,000. SOL Capital Management CO bought a new stake in shares of FMQQ The Next Frontier Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FMQQ The Next Frontier Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the second quarter worth $83,000.

