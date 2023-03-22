Forte Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Forte Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,060 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Energy ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Forte Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Forte Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $2,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 544,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,297,000 after purchasing an additional 36,936 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 34.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at $317,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 17.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 110,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,503,000 after purchasing an additional 15,994 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 31.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IYE stock traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $42.82. The stock had a trading volume of 62,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,778. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.69 and its 200-day moving average is $45.67. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $34.94 and a 52-week high of $50.75.

About iShares U.S. Energy ETF

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

