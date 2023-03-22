Forte Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Forte Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Get Rating) by 39.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,184 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,181 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Forte Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Forte Asset Management LLC owned 0.19% of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF worth $3,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ballew Advisors Inc grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 12,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 13,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 56.4% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lynch & Associates IN grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 8,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FUTY traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.33. 68,053 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 353,308. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.56. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 0.53. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 12-month low of $39.14 and a 12-month high of $50.25.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks the MSCI US IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 Index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US utilities sector. FUTY was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

