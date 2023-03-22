Forte Asset Management LLC Sells 10,593 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Forte Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,593 shares during the quarter. Forte Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. City State Bank boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 686.1% during the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Finally, Country Trust Bank boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 190.3% during the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EEM stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.38. 10,979,942 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,461,988. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $33.49 and a 1 year high of $46.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.94 and a 200-day moving average of $38.18.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

