Fortem Financial Group LLC Buys 1,437 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric makes up approximately 1.2% of Fortem Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,082,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,033,135,000 after buying an additional 608,736 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,667,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,879,390,000 after buying an additional 302,077 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,126,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $381,138,000 after buying an additional 784,453 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,227,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $336,283,000 after buying an additional 1,108,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,058,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,925,000 after buying an additional 212,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

EMR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Argus downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.64.

NYSE:EMR traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $83.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 542,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,737,142. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.70. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $72.40 and a 1 year high of $100.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 25.18%. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 26.40%.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

