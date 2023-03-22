Fortem Financial Group LLC Has $2.32 Million Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Fortem Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 674 shares during the period. Simon Property Group accounts for about 1.4% of Fortem Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $2,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPG. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 291.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on SPG shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Simon Property Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.08.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

SPG traded down $2.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.62. 355,269 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,622,419. The firm has a market cap of $34.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $121.98 and its 200 day moving average is $113.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $86.02 and a one year high of $138.65.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 60.33%. Simon Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.43%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, development, and management of shopping, dining, entertainment, and mixed-used destinations, which consist primarily of malls, Premium Outlets, and The Mills. The company was founded by Fred Simon, Herbert Simon and Melvin Simon in 1993 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

