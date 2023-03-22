Fortem Financial Group LLC Has $2.82 Million Stock Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,118 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,752 shares during the period. Energy Transfer makes up approximately 1.7% of Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $2,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ET. Natixis boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 35,742,498 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $356,752,000 after acquiring an additional 12,504,602 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 92,975,735 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $927,898,000 after buying an additional 3,059,360 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 8,893,862 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $85,915,000 after buying an additional 2,765,380 shares in the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 25,529,480 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $281,590,000 after buying an additional 1,951,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 733.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 1,678,919 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after buying an additional 1,477,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ET shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.43.

Energy Transfer Price Performance

Shares of Energy Transfer stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,015,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,835,321. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.21. Energy Transfer LP has a one year low of $9.15 and a one year high of $13.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $37.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.75.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $20.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.81 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.16%. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.77%.

Insider Activity at Energy Transfer

In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,339,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $17,398,780.02. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 56,917,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,363,196.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Energy Transfer

(Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

