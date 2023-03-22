Fortem Financial Group LLC Has $884,000 Stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Fortem Financial Group LLC decreased its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,754 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 87.5% in the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 63.0% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 176 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LH traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $221.38. 196,191 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 632,503. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $200.32 and a 12 month high of $280.72. The firm has a market cap of $19.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $242.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.08. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 17.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LH. StockNews.com began coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $250.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.50.

Insider Transactions at Laboratory Co. of America

In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $43,924.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,341 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,079.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total value of $2,004,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,069 shares in the company, valued at $2,272,510.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $43,924.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,079.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,701 shares of company stock worth $2,178,302 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

Featured Articles

