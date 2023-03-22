Fortem Financial Group LLC Sells 2,218 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Fortem Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,218 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in UGI by 71.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp grew its position in UGI by 1.9% in the first quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 16,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of UGI by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 80,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,988,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of UGI by 0.4% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 82,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,995,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of UGI by 32.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UGI shares. TheStreet cut shares of UGI from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America cut shares of UGI from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UGI in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of UGI from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of UGI from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UGI presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

UGI Stock Performance

NYSE:UGI traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.15. 266,823 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,190,030. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.08. UGI Co. has a twelve month low of $31.19 and a twelve month high of $44.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.52 and a 200 day moving average of $37.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. UGI had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that UGI Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

UGI Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is 163.64%.

About UGI

UGI Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream and Marketing, and Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

