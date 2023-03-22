Fortem Financial Group LLC Sells 451 Shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

Fortem Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,389 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its position in Western Midstream Partners by 1.7% during the third quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 24,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 12,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 44,870 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,492 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 27,506 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Western Midstream Partners Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE WES traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.10. 82,250 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,099,039. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 2.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.95. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 12-month low of $21.95 and a 12-month high of $29.50.

Western Midstream Partners Announces Dividend

Western Midstream Partners ( NYSE:WES Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $779.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.50 million. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 37.22% and a return on equity of 38.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 31st. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WES shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Western Midstream Partners Profile

Western Midstream Partners LP engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

