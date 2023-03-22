Fortem Financial Group LLC Sells 530 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Fortem Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,151 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in Devon Energy by 2.2% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 6,605 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 4.1% in the third quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 2.1% in the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 9.5% in the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 1.8% in the third quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,141 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on DVN. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $82.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.42.

In other news, Director John E. Bethancourt bought 3,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.06 per share, for a total transaction of $199,770.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 94,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,023,137.14. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $393,193.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 262,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,377,015.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director John E. Bethancourt acquired 3,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.06 per share, with a total value of $199,770.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 94,669 shares in the company, valued at $5,023,137.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DVN traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,872,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,589,108. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.33. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $44.03 and a 12 month high of $79.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.71.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.38% and a return on equity of 52.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.49. This represents a dividend yield of 9.3%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 8.77%.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

