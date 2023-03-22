Fortem Financial Group LLC Sells 728 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Fortem Financial Group LLC lowered its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 728 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 24,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $144.00.

Insider Transactions at Whirlpool

Whirlpool Stock Performance

In other news, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 1,535 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total transaction of $225,952.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,924.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

WHR traded down $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $130.35. 117,777 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 789,369. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $144.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Whirlpool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.43 and a fifty-two week high of $199.07.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.60. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a positive return on equity of 27.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is presently -24.96%.

About Whirlpool

(Get Rating)

Whirlpool Corp. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The firm’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

See Also

