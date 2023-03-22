Fortress Paper (TSE:FTP) Trading 3.4% Higher

Fortress Paper Ltd. (TSE:FTP – Get Rating) shares traded up 3.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$3.36 and last traded at C$3.36. 5,525 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 65% from the average session volume of 3,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.25.

Fortress Paper Stock Up 3.4 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.36.

Fortress Paper Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortress Paper Ltd. is a Canada-based producer of specialty pulp, security papers and other security related products. The Company operates through two segments: the Dissolving Pulp and the Security Paper Products. The Company operates its dissolving pulp business through the Fortress Specialty Cellulose (FSC) mill located in Thurso, Quebec, Canada, which also operates in the renewable energy generation sector through its cogeneration facility.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.