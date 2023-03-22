Fortress Wealth Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE)

Fortress Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 64,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,890,000. JPMorgan Income ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Fortress Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.96% of JPMorgan Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPIE. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF by 141.5% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 637.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $248,000.

JPMorgan Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JPIE traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.21. The company had a trading volume of 6,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,626. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.19. JPMorgan Income ETF has a one year low of $43.72 and a one year high of $48.44.

JPMorgan Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

