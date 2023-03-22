Fortress Wealth Management Inc. Buys 24,188 Shares of JPMorgan International Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JIG)

Fortress Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JIG – Get Rating) by 492.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,188 shares during the period. JPMorgan International Growth ETF comprises 1.3% of Fortress Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Fortress Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan International Growth ETF were worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JIG. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan International Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Growth ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Growth ETF by 68.8% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 10,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Growth ETF by 3,045.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 5,755 shares in the last quarter.
JPMorgan International Growth ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA JIG traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.27. The stock had a trading volume of 3,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,131. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.35 and a 200-day moving average of $52.93. The company has a market capitalization of $75.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 0.95. JPMorgan International Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $45.06 and a 12-month high of $63.91.
JPMorgan International Growth ETF Company Profile
The JPMorgan International Growth ETF (JIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Growth index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of global ex-US stocks fundamentally selected for growth and quality traits. JIG was launched on May 20, 2020 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
