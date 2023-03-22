Fortress Wealth Management Inc. Has $5.50 Million Position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY)

Fortress Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 199,775 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,213 shares during the quarter. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF accounts for 4.6% of Fortress Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.87% of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF worth $5,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 129.2% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the period.

Shares of RLY stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.85. 12,618 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,024. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF has a twelve month low of $25.60 and a twelve month high of $32.34. The firm has a market cap of $592.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.90.

The SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (RLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in multi-strategy alternatives. The fund is an actively-managed fund that attempts to hedge against inflation by investing in funds with exposure to real estate, commodities, TIPS and natural resources companies.

