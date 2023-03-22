Fortress Wealth Management Inc. Has $763,000 Holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Fortress Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,720 shares during the period. Fortress Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 19.9% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 13,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 105,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

SCHH traded down $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.41. 1,221,511 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,085,422. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $17.33 and a twelve month high of $26.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.82.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.