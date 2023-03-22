Fortress Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG)

Fortress Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,449 shares during the quarter. ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged comprises 2.0% of Fortress Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Fortress Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged were worth $2,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged during the 3rd quarter valued at $337,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged in the 3rd quarter worth $358,000. Finally, Red Wave Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged in the 1st quarter worth $367,000.

Shares of IGHG stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.20. The stock had a trading volume of 21,582 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.70. ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged has a 12-month low of $75.13 and a 12-month high of $78.88.

The ProShares Investment Grade—Interest Rate Hedged (IGHG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index with long exposure to USD-denominated investment-grade debt and short exposure to US Treasurys. The fund aims to minimize interest-rate risk.

