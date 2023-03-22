Fruth Investment Management Cuts Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Fruth Investment Management decreased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,918 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Dell Group LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 258.1% during the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on Intel from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.48.

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner bought 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO David Zinsner acquired 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $549,768 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of INTC traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.48. 8,961,780 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,438,617. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $52.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.05.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 billion. Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.49%.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

