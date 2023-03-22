Fruth Investment Management Decreases Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Fruth Investment Management lowered its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. Agilent Technologies comprises about 1.9% of Fruth Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $6,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of A. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 217.6% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 216 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 34.8% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 53.0% during the third quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the third quarter worth about $42,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on A. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Agilent Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $158.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.31.

Agilent Technologies Stock Up 0.0 %

A traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $137.07. 247,017 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,352,088. The company has a market cap of $40.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.04. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $112.52 and a one year high of $160.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $147.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 30.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Agilent Technologies declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, January 9th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to buy up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.32%.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

