Fruth Investment Management Has $1.39 Million Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Fruth Investment Management reduced its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MET. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,165,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,225,676,000 after purchasing an additional 5,876,930 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,264,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530,149 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 3,664.1% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,959,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906,969 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 296.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,497,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in MetLife in the third quarter valued at about $63,934,000. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MetLife alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on MET. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on MetLife from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on MetLife from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on MetLife in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.36.

MetLife Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of MET traded down $1.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.82. 1,408,579 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,939,245. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.51 and a 52 week high of $77.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.75.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.19). MetLife had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $15.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. MetLife’s revenue was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.26%.

Insider Transactions at MetLife

In other news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 2,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total transaction of $202,732.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,915 shares in the company, valued at $3,471,008.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About MetLife

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.