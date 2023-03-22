Fruth Investment Management Has $748,000 Stock Holdings in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Fruth Investment Management decreased its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 1,877.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 474,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,591,000 after purchasing an additional 450,240 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 11.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,476,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,931,000 after purchasing an additional 361,359 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 47.6% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 992,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,086,000 after purchasing an additional 320,191 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 55.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 888,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,894,000 after purchasing an additional 317,322 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the third quarter worth $11,289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Down 3.1 %

BHF traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.08. The company had a trading volume of 96,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,859. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.38 and a 52 week high of $60.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.26 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.28.

Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ:BHF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $1.46. The firm had revenue of $454.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The business’s revenue was down 77.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 14.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.13.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with a diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Life, Run-Off, and Corporate & Others.

