Fruth Investment Management Lowers Stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Fruth Investment Management lessened its position in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNV. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Franco-Nevada by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 386,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,693,000 after acquiring an additional 12,446 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 10.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 23.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 69,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,035,000 after purchasing an additional 12,993 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 5.8% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 62,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,040,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,358,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,014,271,000 after purchasing an additional 141,139 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $158.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.43.

Franco-Nevada Trading Up 0.6 %

Franco-Nevada stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $141.55. The stock had a trading volume of 120,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,334. The stock has a market cap of $27.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.63, a P/E/G ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.69. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 12 month low of $109.70 and a 12 month high of $169.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $138.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.06.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $320.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.88 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 53.25%. Franco-Nevada’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franco-Nevada Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is 37.26%.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Articles

