Fruth Investment Management Lowers Stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Fruth Investment Management reduced its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 398.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. 99.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SFM traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.81. 455,253 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,422,401. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.39. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.56 and a 52-week high of $35.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.18.

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 25.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Dan J. Sanders sold 40,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $1,317,117.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,241 shares in the company, valued at $268,326.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider Dan J. Sanders sold 40,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $1,317,117.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,241 shares in the company, valued at $268,326.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 1,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total transaction of $44,791.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,088.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 156,905 shares of company stock worth $5,153,581. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on SFM. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.57.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

