Fruth Investment Management Sells 225 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Fruth Investment Management decreased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,244 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Keysight Technologies makes up about 1.2% of Fruth Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $4,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 134.2% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 185 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 130.0% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 968.2% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 235 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KEYS has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $208.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Barclays upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $196.00 to $189.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.75.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:KEYS traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $158.21. 126,185 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,201,640. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $127.93 and a one year high of $189.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.07.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.17. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 32.50%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keysight Technologies

In other Keysight Technologies news, insider Ronald S. Nersesian sold 18,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,071,730.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 275,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,785,530. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Featured Articles

