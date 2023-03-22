Fruth Investment Management Sells 252 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Fruth Investment Management lessened its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Kimberly-Clark accounts for approximately 0.9% of Fruth Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 97.1% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 2,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. CBOE Vest Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 68,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,718,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 94.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 6,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KMB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.09.

KMB traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $128.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 408,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,741,249. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83. The firm has a market cap of $43.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $128.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.58. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $108.74 and a 52-week high of $144.53.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 264.67% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 82.52%.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

