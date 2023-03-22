Fruth Investment Management Sells 260 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Fruth Investment Management trimmed its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $2,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DRI. Glenview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.7% in the third quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,892 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,848 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,127 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Harrell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,969 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DRI stock traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $153.37. 445,151 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,218,799. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.96 and a 1 year high of $153.96. The stock has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $147.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.98.

In related news, SVP Richard L. Renninger sold 5,000 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total transaction of $739,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,310,240.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Richard L. Renninger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total value of $739,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,310,240.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $334,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 9,229 shares of company stock valued at $1,358,200 over the last quarter. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.76.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

