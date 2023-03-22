FSC Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 125 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 0.4% of FSC Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 12,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 3,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Brightworth raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brightworth now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 10,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

VTV stock opened at $136.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.54 and a fifty-two week high of $151.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $141.17 and a 200-day moving average of $138.37.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

