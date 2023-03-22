FSC Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

FSC Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,336 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 276.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 300.0% during the third quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the third quarter worth about $66,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 397.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 3,299 shares during the period.

NASDAQ PDBC opened at $13.69 on Wednesday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.38 and a fifty-two week high of $20.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.77.

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

