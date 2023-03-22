FSC Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $44,000 Investment in iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF (BATS:IYLD)

FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF (BATS:IYLD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IYLD. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $425,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 7,861 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 17,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $197,000.

Get iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of IYLD stock opened at $18.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $142.92 million, a PE ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.21. iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF has a 1-year low of $24.42 and a 1-year high of $25.96.

iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF (IYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Multi-Asset High Income index. The fund tracks an index of fixed-income, equity, preferred stock and REIT ETFs with a focus on income production. IYLD was launched on Apr 5, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF (BATS:IYLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.