FSC Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $44,000 Investment in iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF (BATS:IYLD)

FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF (BATS:IYLD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IYLD. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $425,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 7,861 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 17,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $197,000.
iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF Price Performance
Shares of IYLD stock opened at $18.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $142.92 million, a PE ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.21. iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF has a 1-year low of $24.42 and a 1-year high of $25.96.
iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF Company Profile
The iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF (IYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Multi-Asset High Income index. The fund tracks an index of fixed-income, equity, preferred stock and REIT ETFs with a focus on income production. IYLD was launched on Apr 5, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF (IYLD)
- Want Diversified Upside in Biotechnology? Check out LABU
- 3 Tech Stocks Well Positioned For Growth At A Reasonable Price
- These 3 Dividend Growers Yield More Than the 10-Year Note
- Be Cautious of Valens Semiconductor Analyst Estimates
- AI Is Giving 3 Marketing & Ad Firms Revenue & Earnings Boost
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF (BATS:IYLD – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.