FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on FTI Consulting in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $167.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on FTI Consulting from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 13th.

FTI Consulting Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE FCN opened at $193.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 0.27. FTI Consulting has a one year low of $140.09 and a one year high of $201.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $171.55 and its 200-day moving average is $167.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting ( NYSE:FCN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $774.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.82 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 7.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that FTI Consulting will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

In other FTI Consulting news, General Counsel Curtis P. Lu sold 349 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.35, for a total transaction of $66,781.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 29,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,700,890.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, General Counsel Curtis P. Lu sold 2,511 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total transaction of $458,835.03. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 28,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,277,973.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Curtis P. Lu sold 349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.35, for a total value of $66,781.15. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 29,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,700,890.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,187 shares of company stock valued at $12,795,055 in the last quarter. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FTI Consulting

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in FTI Consulting by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,603,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 266.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 995,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,030,000 after acquiring an additional 723,795 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in FTI Consulting by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the 4th quarter valued at about $539,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in FTI Consulting by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the period.

About FTI Consulting



FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

Featured Articles

