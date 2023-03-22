FTX Token (FTT) Price Up 17.7% This Week

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. FTX Token has a total market cap of $456.05 million and $9.42 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FTX Token token can now be bought for about $1.39 or 0.00004890 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, FTX Token has traded 17.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

FTX Token Profile

FTX Token’s launch date was July 29th, 2019. FTX Token’s total supply is 328,895,104 tokens. FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @ftx_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. FTX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ftx. The official website for FTX Token is ftx.com.

Buying and Selling FTX Token

According to CryptoCompare, “FTX Token (FTT) is a cryptocurrency token created by the FTX derivatives exchange. Used to pay transaction fees, as collateral for margin trading, and to purchase products and services, it also provides holders with a share of the exchange’s revenue and incentivizes its liquidity. FTX is a crypto derivatives exchange offering futures, options, and leveraged tokens for trading. In Nov. 2022, CoinDesk reported on Alameda Research’s undisclosed leverage and solvency, triggering the collapse of FTX.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FTX Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FTX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

