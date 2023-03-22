Fukuoka Financial Group (OTC:FKKFF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $17.36

Fukuoka Financial Group, Inc. (OTC:FKKFF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.36 and last traded at $17.36, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.36.
Fukuoka Financial Group Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.14 and a beta of 0.03.
About Fukuoka Financial Group
Fukuoka Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various deposits, such as current deposits, ordinary and other demand deposits, time deposits, and negotiable certificates of deposit, as well as provides loan products.
