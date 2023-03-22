Fundamentun LLC Grows Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Fundamentun LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,621 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 2.9% of Fundamentun LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $15,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 71.4% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter valued at about $104,000. 69.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Price Performance

Microsoft stock traded up $4.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $277.81. 10,924,857 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,886,887. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $213.43 and a one year high of $315.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $254.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $245.52.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 39.87%. The business had revenue of $52.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $1,186,410.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,272,990. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total value of $269,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 117,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,614,975.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $1,186,410.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares in the company, valued at $196,272,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,767 shares of company stock valued at $1,728,111. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSFT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $247.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.30.

Microsoft Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.