F&V Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

F&V Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 50,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 44,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.12. 291,907 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,844,911. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.13. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $44.99 and a 52-week high of $64.06.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

