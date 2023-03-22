F&V Capital Management LLC Has $6.09 Million Stock Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

F&V Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 146,795 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 1,315 shares during the period. eBay makes up 2.0% of F&V Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $6,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in eBay during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna increased their price objective on eBay from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on eBay in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on eBay from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on eBay from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on eBay from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.92.

eBay Price Performance

EBAY stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.69. The company had a trading volume of 516,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,935,232. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.29. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.92 and a 1-year high of $60.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. eBay had a positive return on equity of 34.14% and a negative net margin of 12.96%. eBay’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. eBay’s payout ratio is -46.95%.

About eBay



eBay, Inc is a commerce company, whose platforms include an online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. Its technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

