F&V Capital Management LLC Makes New $165,000 Investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

F&V Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at $1,882,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 197,668 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 24,226 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 408,795 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,807,000 after purchasing an additional 17,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 19,186 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. 42.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PAA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Plains All American Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Plains All American Pipeline presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.10.

Plains All American Pipeline Price Performance

PAA stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.16. 1,156,543 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,660,775. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.07. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 12 month low of $9.10 and a 12 month high of $13.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.70.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.05 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 1.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Plains All American Pipeline Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a $0.2675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.80%. This is an increase from Plains All American Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 89.92%.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

