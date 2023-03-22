F&V Capital Management LLC Sells 1,850 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

F&V Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences makes up approximately 3.8% of F&V Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $11,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 324.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,002,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,070,232,000 after purchasing an additional 13,764,169 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 70.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,492,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $921,006,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410,047 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 124.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,095,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $375,562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383,767 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 14.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,421,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $951,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 66.5% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,484,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $276,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:GILD traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $79.11. 632,385 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,333,918. The stock has a market cap of $98.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.93 and a 200-day moving average of $78.83. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.17 and a fifty-two week high of $89.74.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 16.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.19%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 6,126 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total value of $483,892.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,539,568.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GILD. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.40.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

