G999 Price Tops $0.0026 on Top Exchanges (G999)

G999 (G999) traded 26.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 22nd. One G999 coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. G999 has a market cap of $37.59 million and approximately $9,488.44 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, G999 has traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00061567 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.40 or 0.00041569 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000251 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00007154 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00018566 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001089 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003212 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000192 BTC.

G999 Profile

G999 (G999) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. The official website for G999 is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling G999

According to CryptoCompare, "G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network."

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

