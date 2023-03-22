Gallacher Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 726.3% during the fourth quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 38,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after buying an additional 33,521 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $241,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 27,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after buying an additional 9,489 shares in the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 48,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $469,000.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF stock opened at $49.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.60. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.57 and a fifty-two week high of $54.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.90.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

