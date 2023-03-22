Gallacher Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 13,650 Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KTB. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in Kontoor Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 77.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kontoor Brands

In other Kontoor Brands news, COO Thomas E. Waldron sold 31,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total value of $1,622,137.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 101,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,262,949.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Thomas E. Waldron sold 31,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total value of $1,622,137.41. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 101,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,262,949.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher Waldeck sold 35,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.99, for a total transaction of $1,819,527.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 92,252 shares in the company, valued at $4,703,929.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kontoor Brands Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KTB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $37.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Williams Trading raised shares of Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.25.

NYSE:KTB opened at $49.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.88. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.98 and a fifty-two week high of $53.83.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 124.39%. The company had revenue of $731.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

Kontoor Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.65%.

Kontoor Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

Featured Stories

