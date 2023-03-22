Gallacher Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 5,253 Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aldebaran Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 8,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EMN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Scotiabank cut Eastman Chemical from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.78.

Eastman Chemical Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:EMN opened at $81.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.48. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $69.91 and a one year high of $114.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.06.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 7.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.16%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Material (AM), Additives and Functional Products (AFP), Chemical Intermediates (CI), and Fibers. The AM segment produces and markets its polymers, films, and plastics with differentiated performance properties for value-added end uses in transportation, consumables, building and construction, durable goods, and health and wellness markets.

