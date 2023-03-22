Gallacher Capital Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 1.3% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 15.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 0.6% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 16,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 5.5% during the third quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 9.4% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on PKG. Bank of America cut Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $146.00 to $139.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $123.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.88.

Packaging Co. of America Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE PKG opened at $132.96 on Wednesday. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $110.56 and a fifty-two week high of $168.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.80.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.11. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 45.41%.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

