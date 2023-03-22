Gallacher Capital Management LLC Invests $1.07 Million in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 3,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,000. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust comprises approximately 0.6% of Gallacher Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 450.9% in the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 51,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,045,000 after acquiring an additional 42,105 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 1,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $359,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.58% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of DIA stock opened at $325.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $333.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $325.99. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $286.62 and a twelve month high of $354.88.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

